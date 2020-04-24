Docs

Campfire, Forbes, Olive Hill Media team for doc on controversial startup WeWork

Ross Dinerstein’s Campfire has teamed with Forbes Entertainment and Olive Hill Media to produce a feature documentary about the rise and fall of the once-revered “unicorn” company WeWork and its founder ...
By
April 24, 2020

Ross Dinerstein’s Campfire has teamed with Forbes Entertainment and Olive Hill Media to produce a feature documentary about the rise and fall of the once-revered “unicorn” company WeWork and its founder and CEO Adam Neumann.

The untitled film will chart to company’s “bizarre descent” from “Wall Street darling” to controversial tech start-up, based on Forbes‘ reporting.

The documentary, which also marks Forbes Entertainment’s first foray into feature film, will unravel how Neumann (pictured) led WeWork to its peak valuation of US$47 billion, and the ensuing tumultuous series of events — allegations of financial self-dealings and “erratic behavior” — that led to the “implosion” of the company’s IPO and Neumann stepping down as CEO.

Jed Rothstein (2017′s The China Hustle; Netflix’s The Innocence Files) is attached to direct the feature.

Production is underway, with archival research being implemented remotely in accordance with state and local stay-at-home orders and social distancing orders. In-person interviews and other filming is set to commence once those restrictions are lifted.

Dinerstein will produce the film, with Wheelhouse Entertainment-owned Campfire’s Rebecca Evans and Ross Girard serving as executive producers.

Travis Collins, Kyle Kramer and Randall Lane are executive producing for Forbes Entertainment, and Tim Lee will executive produce for Olive Hill Media.

“WeWork’s story has taken so many dramatic twists and turns in such a short period of time,” Dinerstein said in a statement. “We look forward to illuminating every odd and outrageous detail, offering a 360-degree view while unveiling new elements and perspectives with our partners at Forbes, who have already done extraordinary work in chronicling the company’s unique journey.”

    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

