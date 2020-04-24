Fox’s “The Masked Singer” to stream on Tubi

Fox Entertainment has struck a deal with AVOD Tubi to stream its hit singing competition series The Masked Singer on the service.

The news comes a month after Fox Corp. acquired the streamer for US$440 million as part of a plan to broaden its direct-to-consumer digital reach and engagement.

Seasons one and two launched on the platform on April 23, with current episodes from season three to be available in the weeks following their air on Fox.

“The Masked Singer is an important piece of our growing stable of owned IP; and this deal is a prime example of our strategy to identify meaningful opportunities for, and build the value of, our content,” Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment, said in a statement.

Produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment, The Masked Singer is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Sherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

The format sees celebrities face off against one another while shrouded in an elaborate costume, concealing their identity. With each performance, Cannon and the judges, audience members, viewers and the contestants attempt to guess who is singing behind the mask. Each week, one singer is eliminated, revealing their identity.

The Masked Singer, based on the South Korean format created by Min Hwa Broadcasting Corp., was developed for the U.S. and is executive produced by Craig Plestis of Smart Dog Media. Izzie Pick Ibarra serves as showrunner and executive producer; Cannon and Rosie Seitchik also serve as executive producers.

Deena Katz serves as co-executive producer. Alex Rudzinski directs.