Former CBS alt programming exec Sharon Vuong boards NBC Entertainment

NBC Entertainment has tapped former CBS Entertainment executive Sharon Vuong as senior vice president of alternative programming and development.

Vuong (pictured) is tasked with leading development and strategy of NBC’s slate of alternative programming, reporting to Jenny Groom, EVP of alternative programming and development.

The executive exited her post as SVP of alternative programming at CBS Entertainment on April 10 after the expiration of her contract.

“Although it was a very difficult decision for me, I’m excited to carve out my next chapter, and to enjoy a much-needed break with my family,” Vuong said in an email to staff. “At the same time, it’s unimaginable for me to know exactly how to say goodbye to what truly has become my home away from home.”

Vuong was appointed SVP of alternative programming at CBS in April 2017 after spending six years in the CBS alternative department, and was tasked with developing new alternative programs, including reality series, game shows and other non-scripted programming.

CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl called Vuong an “invaluable member” of the network’s executive team who was tasked with overseeing CBS’ slate of hit reality franchises, including Survivor, The Amazing Race and Big Brother, while championing the development of Love Island.

With files from Daniele Alcinii