People/Biz

NEM Dubrovnik postpones, combines conference event with NEM Zagreb

Croatian market and conference NEM Dubrovnik is postponing this year’s event, scheduled to take place June 8 to 11, to December 2020 in response to government measures to prevent the ...
By
May 4, 2020

Croatian market and conference NEM Dubrovnik is postponing this year’s event, scheduled to take place June 8 to 11, to December 2020 in response to government measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The eighth annual event will be held in Zagreb during the second edition of its sister-event NEM Zagreb, with this year’s event being renamed NEM Dubrovnik Meets Zagreb.

The combined event will aim to bring together representatives from linear broadcasters, streaming services and telecom operators with creatives, producers, directors, screenwriters and others from across the audio-visual industry.

Each day of the conference will include panel discussions and presentations by industry leaders, screenings of new projects and workshops headed by television experts to provide insight into the legal aspects of the television business.

New to this year’s event will be the TV Tech Showcase, which will allow technology companies to present their innovative IT solutions that help in the further development of the television industry.

NEM Dubrovnik Meets Zagreb will be held from December 9 to 11, 2020 in Croatia’s northwestern capital of Zagreb.

The 2021 edition of NEM Dubrovnik, meanwhile, will return to the Adriatic city from June 7 to 10, 2021.

“The current uncertain situation on the global level has prevented the organization of the event planned for June in Dubrovnik as the traditional venue,” said Sanja Božić Ljubičić, owner of Mediavision and NEM organizer. “We have made this decision in the hope that the situation in the world will stabilize by December.”

TAGS:
, , , ,

Top Stories

  • RealTalk
    Unscripted

    RealTalk: Lifetime, Content Group and IPC execs on unscripted’s post-pandemic prognosis
    By Realscreen Staff
    May 4, 2020
  • Explorers_Club_Medal_Victor Vescovo_Sub-Launch-Mariana-Trench-Tamara-Stubbs
    People/Biz

    Discovery Channel links with Explorers Club on $1 million scientific grant
    By Daniele Alcinii
    April 28, 2020
  • Becoming_Doc_01_01_42_10_R2 (1)
    Documentary

    Netflix, Higher Ground, Big Mouth Productions prep Michelle Obama doc
    By Jillian Morgan
    April 27, 2020
  • WeAreOne_Logo (3)
    Documentary

    Tribeca Enterprises, YouTube partner with global film festivals for digital event to aid WHO fund
    By Jillian Morgan
    April 27, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , ,
    About The Author

    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search