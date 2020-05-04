NEM Dubrovnik postpones, combines conference event with NEM Zagreb

Croatian market and conference NEM Dubrovnik is postponing this year’s event, scheduled to take place June 8 to 11, to December 2020 in response to government measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The eighth annual event will be held in Zagreb during the second edition of its sister-event NEM Zagreb, with this year’s event being renamed NEM Dubrovnik Meets Zagreb.

The combined event will aim to bring together representatives from linear broadcasters, streaming services and telecom operators with creatives, producers, directors, screenwriters and others from across the audio-visual industry.

Each day of the conference will include panel discussions and presentations by industry leaders, screenings of new projects and workshops headed by television experts to provide insight into the legal aspects of the television business.

New to this year’s event will be the TV Tech Showcase, which will allow technology companies to present their innovative IT solutions that help in the further development of the television industry.

NEM Dubrovnik Meets Zagreb will be held from December 9 to 11, 2020 in Croatia’s northwestern capital of Zagreb.

The 2021 edition of NEM Dubrovnik, meanwhile, will return to the Adriatic city from June 7 to 10, 2021.

“The current uncertain situation on the global level has prevented the organization of the event planned for June in Dubrovnik as the traditional venue,” said Sanja Božić Ljubičić, owner of Mediavision and NEM organizer. “We have made this decision in the hope that the situation in the world will stabilize by December.”