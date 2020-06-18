Discovery Channel to air “Why We Hate: The Reckoning” this June

Discovery Channel will debut a “re-imagined special” based on the previously-aired Why We Hate docuseries on June 21 followed by a panel hosted by journalist and talk show host Tamron Hall.

The two-hour special Why We Hate: The Reckoning re-visits the complexities originally explored while highlighting “current events of 2020.”

Executive produced by Oscar-winners Alex Gibney and Steven Spielberg and directed by Geeta Gandbhir and Sam Pollard (When The Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts), Why We Hate explores “one of humanity’s most primal and destructive emotions.”

Drawing on journalism, deep historical investigations and research in psychology, biology and neuroscience, Why We Hate traces the evolutionary basis of hatred and its impact on individuals and societies throughout human history.

The re-imagined special unpacks these issues with extremism expert Sasha Havlicek and international criminal lawyer Patricia Viseur Sellers.

Following the premiere of Why We Hate: The Reckoning on June 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Hall will lead a discussion surrounding the themes explored in the original series.

She will be joined by series guides, Jelani Cobb and Sasha Havilcek, producer Will Packer and NFL football player Brandon Marshall. Hall will also interview Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones.

“This is such an important time in history. We felt it was critical to bring back these segments of WHY WE HATE to audiences while adding a discussion to contextualize its complex themes,” said Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer, Discovery and Factual, in a statement. “It is vital the dialogue continues, and we look forward to adding to the conversation.”

Gibney and Spielberg added: “Getting to the root of the human condition is something not only fascinating, but necessary in understanding who we are. This project is an inquiry, an attempt to understand why we hate, through the science, and through an understanding of our common humanity. Hate is in our DNA. If we understand why we act the way we do, we can change the way we act. That is what we are uniquely capable of as human beings.”

Why We Hate is produced by Amblin Television and Jigsaw Productions in association with Escape Artists for Discovery Channel.

Along with Gibney and Spielberg, the series is executive produced by Frank Marshall, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, David McKillop, Jon Bardin, Yael Melamede and Erica Sashin. For Escape Artists, executive producer is Steve Tisch. For Discovery Channel, executive producers are Daniels and Howard Swartz.