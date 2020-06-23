Crime+Investigation orders Woodcut’s true crime docuseries “Murder at My Door”

A+E Networks UK has commissioned London-based factual indie Woodcut Media to produce a true crime series for the network’s Crime+Investigation strand.

Hosted by former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh (pictured), Murder at My Door with Kym Marsh will examine murder cases in which individuals were killed in their own homes by someone they trusted.

The eight-part series will be told through the eyes of the victims’ friends and family, as well as the detectives, police officers and forensic experts who worked on each case.

Murder at My Door will additionally feature photography from each crime scene and “specially-shot filming at each location” to assist in retracing the steps of each murder.

Four episodes of the true crime series are set to premiere this fall on C+I, with the second set of four slated for 2021.

Woodcut’s Matthew Gordon and Koulla Anastasi, who brokered the deal on behalf of the studio, serve as executive producers alongside series producer Guy Templeton.

Murder at My Door with Kym Marsh has been ordered by Dan Korn, VP of programming at A+E Networks UK, and Diana Carter, commissioning editor and head of talent at A+E Networks UK.

“Murder at My Door with Kym Marsh tells these important stories from new perspectives and breathes life into what, for many, was a passing newspaper headline, but which has left scars and fissures for those involved which endure to this day,” said A+E Networks UK’s Carter in a statement.

“We are delighted to be teaming-up again with A+E Networks and Crime + Investigation to produce a series that highlights some truly harrowing cases these individuals could never have foreseen,” added Woodcut’s Gordon. “Sensitivity surrounding the victims’ family and friends has also been paramount during filming in order to relay these stories in their raw form, to create compelling viewing but with integrity.”