MGM Television inks first look deal with Small World IFT

MGM Television’s Unscripted & Alternative Television and Orion Television division, led by Barry Poznick, has inked a first look deal with California-based format sourcing company Small World IFT, headed by Tim Crescenti.

As part of the deal, MGM will have an exclusive first look at international formats sourced by Small World IFT and access to the company’s existing catalog.

The agreement bolsters the studio’s access to entertainment formats and “unique stories” from around the world. Under the new deal, Small World will continue to operate independently, with MGM support and resources.

Scot Cru (pictured), EVP of global formats and unscripted content at MGM, brokered the deal.

“Tim has his pulse on what’s going on globally with new, exciting, yet to be discovered IP. He has a unique ability to source amazing formats from the far reaches of the globe and a proven track record of delivering content that not only works domestically, but around the world,” Cru said in a statement.

Small World, founded by Crescenti in 2005, has brought various formats to the U.S. market including Better Late Than Never, Silent Library, and I Survived a Japanese Game Show.

Crescenti also discovered the landmark show Dragons’ Den (also known as Shark Tank) while at Sony International TV.

“The format market has changed out of all recognition since Colleen and I launched Small World back in 2005. These days, finding a strong format with universal appeal isn’t enough — to bring it successfully to market, you need an equally strong partner that shares the same values and vision,” Crescenti added. “We know we’ve found that friend and ally in Scot and his fantastic team at MGM. For us, this is not just a game-changing deal, but the strongest possible vote of confidence in Small World’s prospects and potential. After all, partners don’t come much bigger or better than MGM!”

The multi-year deal with Small World is the latest initiative from MGM’s Global Formats team, which in late 2019 launched the studio’s non-scripted UK division, headed by Dominic Bird.