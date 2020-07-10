Lifetime lines up two unscripted summer specials

A+E female-skewing network Lifetime has added two unscripted specials to its summer line-up.

Airing on July 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, The Baby Factory: Alabama goes inside Montgomery, Alabama’s Baptist Medical Center East’s labor and delivery unit. In the one-hour special, cameras follow four deliveries, including a 26-week pregnant woman needing to deliver, a father desperately trying to make it to the hospital in time for the birth of his twins, a first-time mother determined to have natural childbirth, and a young couple ready for their second child’s arrival.

Produced by Truly Original, executive producers include Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock, Lucas Howe and Shari Ortner for Truly Original, alongside Brie Miranda Bryant and Kimberly Chessler for Lifetime.

Meanwhile, premiering on July 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, Happily Ever Altered is a one-hour special following a bride and groom, Alexa and Matt, who will be separated from one another while they have transformational surgeries. The two will live apart from the beginning of the surgeries up to the wedding day, with their new looks to be revealed right before the ceremony.

Surgeries and treatments will include liposuction, a breast lift and implants, a tummy tuck, tooth replacement and teeth whitening. The cameras will capture the duo seeing each other for the first time post-transformations, whether they like what they see and the impact of the time apart and surgeries upon their relationships to each other and to themselves.

Produced by Thinkfactory Media, executive producers include Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Tim Cohen-Laurie and Gina Rodriguez for Thinkfactory, alongside Shura Davison and Gena McCarthy from Lifetime.