Extra: “The Farm” goes to Greece, Hungary; 1091 takes “The Ringmaster”

The Farm goes local for Greece and Hungary

NENT Studios UK has signed two deals for reality format The Farm (pictured) with Greece’s Antenna and Hungary’s TV2.

Already in pre-production for TV2, the celebrity VIP version of The Farm will air over the fall. Antenna has yet to announce a date for its Greek debut.

The Farm sends a group of men and women to live on a farm without running water, electricity or mobile phones. The contestants take part in challenges and every week someone is evicted. The format is produced in isolation, with the entire crew quarantined together.

The format has also been re-licensed in Denmark on TV2 for its fifth season, while Nelonen in Finland will be filming a second VIP season with celebrities this August.

Originally created by NENT Studios-backed prodco Strix, the format is long-running in Norway and Sweden, with a 16th season airing on TV2 in Norway this summer, produced by Strix Sweden, while casting has begun for a 14th season on TV4 in Sweden, produced by Strix Sweden.

1091 takes The Ringmaster doc

Indie film distributor 1091, formerly known as The Orchard, has acquired the U.S. and Canadian digital distribution rights to Molly Dworsky and Dave Newberg’s feature-length documentary The Ringmaster.

The documentary follows the attempts of Las Vegas filmmaker Zachary Capp to bring world fame to a small Minnesota town chef Larry Lang’s beloved onion rings, and includes interviews and cameos from rockers KISS and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis.

1091 plans to release the film this fall. The Ringmaster is a Capp Bros. Production, in association with Asteroid and Space Metals Recovery.

The deal was negotiated by The Film Sales Company’s Andrew Herwitz and Lucas Verga.

France’s TF1 premieres Good Singers

Commerical TV channel TF1 in France is in production on the singing entertainment series Good Singers.

Based on Global Agency’s Is That Really Your Voice?, the format sees a celebrity jury determining whether someone has singing talent based on appearance and speaking voice only.

Hosted by TV personality Anthony Lambert, the first episode of the weekly French prime time show will bow on July 17.

Two teams will compete over the course of four rounds, and in order to win money for charity the celebrity judges must identify the talented singers.

Discovery Finland gets Connected

Armoza Formats, part of ITV Studios, has announced that its docu-reality series Connected has been commissioned by Discovery Finland, which moves the series from MTV3 in Finland.

The series will be produced by ITV Studios Finland and will air in spring 2021 on Discovery and its streaming service Dplay.

The deal brings the fifth season of the series to air in Finland, and will follow lifestyle coach Martina Aitolehti, social media influencer Sara Sieppi, YouTube artist Tuure Boelius and singer-songwriter Leo Stillman as they receive cameras and film their lives.

Connected was created by Koda Communications and has previously aired in 13 countries, including the US, Ireland, the Netherlands and Norway.