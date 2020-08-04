Chip and Joanna Gaines reboot “Fixer Upper” for Magnolia Network

Chip and Joanna Gaines are reviving the hit HGTV renovation series Fixer Upper for their forthcoming Magnolia Network, a joint venture with Discovery Inc.

Originally produced by High Noon Entertainment, Fixer Upper follows the Gaines (pictured) as they help couples transform dilapidated houses in the Waco, Texas area into dream homes.

“The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines in a statement. “We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again.

“These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don’t think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts,” the duo added. “We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon.”

The reboot will be produced by the Gaines’ production company Blind Nil.

According to Discovery, Fixer Upper was the No. 1 unscripted series on all of cable television during its initial five-year run, with 75 million viewers tuning in for the show’s fifth season, including 19.6 million on a weekly basis.

Magnolia, a rebrand of Discovery’s DIY Network, will premiere the rebooted series when the network launches in 2021.

Elsewhere, the network has expanded its programming line-up with the greenlight of two original series, including an untitled project featuring interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn and the tentatively titled Self Employed with entrepreneur Jonathan Morris.

The untitled Brian Patrick Flynn project will showcase the self-taught interior designer’s eclectic yet distinctive style as Flynn and his team of designers create and tackle “breathtaking” decorating projects “on any budget or within any scope.”

Self Employed (working title), meanwhile, will follow the Fort Worth, Texas-based Morris as he traverses the U.S. to meet with some of the country’s most inspiring small business owners. The series will spotlight the “unwavering resilience, insatiable ambition and the winding roads” these entrepreneurs have endured in their pursuit of success.

“Fixer Upper is a cultural phenomenon that took an entire programming category by storm when it launched in 2014, and we can think of no better way to launch this network,” added Magnolia Network president Allison Page. “And as we continue to round out our programming slate, we’re excited to announce projects with designer Brian Patrick Flynn and entrepreneur Jonathan Morris, two talented individuals with exceptional stories. There’s a lot to look forward to, and we’re just getting started.”

Magnolia Network currently has 14 original programs in production with an additional 22 original programs in development.

The three aforementioned series will join Magnolia Network’s growing slate of original series, which includes the previously announced Growing Floret, Home on the Road with JohnnySwim, deVOL Kitchens, Family Dinner, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, The Fieldhouse, Super Dad, Home Work, The Lost Kitchen and Inn the Works.