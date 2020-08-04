Discovery preps “Expedition to the Edge”, “Growing Belushi”

Discovery has set August premieres for two new series — Expedition to the Edge and Growing Belushi — in addition to announcing the September broadcast debut for World War II documentary Apocalypse ’45.

Expedition to the Edge follows Captain Clemens Gabriel and his family, including daughters aged five and six, and a group of modern-day explorers, as they journey through The Northwest Passage, located between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans through the Arctic.

After several record-breaking summers of warm temperatures in the Arctic, Gabriel and his group were one of 23 ships that expected smooth sailing as they attempted the perilous eight-month journey in 2018.

Shortly after setting sail from The Marshall Islands, however, the ships encountered one of the coldest seasons in a quarter century. Gabriel pushed through with a 40-year-old boat, no formal training and no financial backing as 21 ships turned back.

Expedition to the Edge premieres Aug. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The series is produced by Best Production Company and All3Media America. Jeff Garcia and Kevin Bartel are executive producers for Best Production Company; Tim Pastore is EP for All3Media America; and Kyle Wheeler is EP for Discovery. Nico Edwards and Jennifer Tocquigny are also executive producers.

It is co-executive produced by Tim Beers and produced by Ethan Galvin for Discovery.

Growing Belushi, meanwhile, will see actor Jim Belushi (pictured; According to Jim, Saturday Night Live) build a cannabis business in southern Oregon.

What began in 2015 as a 48-plant crop, Belushi’s farm today encompasses 93 acres along the Rogue River. The series will follow Belushi and his team of farmers — joined by cousin Chris with appearances from Dan Aykroyd and Judy Belushi, as well as a musical appearance by The Blues Brothers — as they work to run a “flourishing” cannabis operation.

Growing Belushi is produced by Original Productions and Live Nation Productions. It premieres Aug. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Michael Rapino, Ryan Kroft and Brian Phares are executive producers for Live Nation Productions; Jeff Bumgarner, Jeffrey Hasler and Brian Lovett are executive producers for Original Productions.

For Discovery, Joseph Schneier and Kyle Wheeler serve as executive producers. Belushi and James Orr also serve as executive producers.

Elsewhere, Discovery and distributor Abramorama are rolling out the national virtual cinema release of the theatrical version of Apocalypse ’45 starting Aug. 14.

Commissioned by Discovery, the documentary from critically acclaimed filmmaker Erik Nelson recounts the end of World War II with “never before seen” footage and “the voices of 24 men” who lived through the events.

The nationwide virtual cinema release culminates with the film’s broadcast on Discovery Channel this Labor Day Weekend.

Apocalypse ’45 uses the raw, color film footage to tell a narrative of the last months in the War in the Pacific.

It documents events from the flag raising at Iwo Jima in February, to the kamikaze attacks and ground combat at Okinawa in April, to the first test of the atomic bomb in the remote deserts of New Mexico in July.

Viewers will witness the air war over Japan in the summer of 1945 and the still burning ruins of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, when a U.S. Army medical camera crew photographed the devastation to both the city and its inhabitants.

Apocalypse ’45 is a Creative Differences Production, with Peter Hankoff and Elisabeth M. Hartjens serving as producers.

Executive producers are Clark Bunting, Nancy Daniels, Dave Harding and Howard Swartz.

Amy Briamonte and Robert Erickson are supervising producers.