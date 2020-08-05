A+E Networks, Ozy expand partnership, set projects at Lifetime, History

A+E Networks and mediaco Ozy are extending their TV partnership with development underway on a number of new titles, including Six West Media-produced The Science of Dating (w/t) for Lifetime and an hour-long presidential campaign special for History.

The series and special join other yet-to-be announced projects under development, including a “wide range of formats” and “several” documentaries.

A+E Networks and Ozy produced and aired June’s The Time is Now: Race and Resolution special which was simulcast across the network and online.

The partnership with A+E brings Ozy’s slate of original TV shows to more than 12, having previously produced for Hulu, OWN, PBS and BBC. In addition to a premium television group, Ozy also has a news and features group, podcast studio and a live events business.

Ozy’s burgeoning TV department is part of a larger “multi-platform evolution” for the company.

“Ozy has been an innovative and creative partner with great IP,” A+E Networks group president Paul Buccieri said in a statement. “We are excited for the projects in the pipeline and look forward to what we will accomplish together in years to come.”

“We think there’s tremendous potential to break barriers with creativity during this important time, and having the support of a media giant like A+E behind us is invaluable,” Carlos Watson (pictured), co-founder and CEO of Ozy, added.