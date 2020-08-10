Argonon launches LA operations; Lindsay Schwartz boards Leopard USA

London-headquartered Argonon is expanding in the U.S. with the opening of a base in Los Angeles — Argonon USA — to be led by the group’s CEO James Burstall.

Burstall (pictured) is supported by Leopard USA chief operating officer Shirley Escott in a newly expanded role.

Leopard USA (House Hunters International), part of Argonon, is headquartered in New York.

Lindsay Schwartz has been appointed the new chief creative officer for Leopard USA, operating out of the newly-launched LA office.

Schwartz most recently served as SVP of development at Story Street, part of Asylum Entertainment’s The Content Group.

Prior to that, she worked at Collins Avenue for nine years, serving as producer for Lifetime’s Dance Moms.

In that role, Schwartz was responsible for creating, developing and producing projects across a range of networks and genres, including reality, documentary, competitive formats and lifestyle.

Schwartz will report to both Burstall and Escott.

Argonon is appointing a West Coast advisor to “open dialogue” with production and digital companies as part of an “acquisitive strategy to identify and capitalize on new growth opportunities.”

The company also confirmed internal promotions across the Leopard USA team. Corporate controller Matt Widmayer has been upped to New York bureau chief and Livvy Clackett is now executive in charge of production.

Jillian Brand remains as SVP of development across Leopard USA.

Bustall said in a statement: “The next phase in the group’s evolution will expand our horizons and broaden our content ambitions in the U.S., where we will be investing in talent as we grow out of the COVID-19 climate.

“The appointment of the hugely impressive and talented Lindsay Schwartz as Leopard USA CCO in our new West Coast bureau will enable us to build the company out further, expanding both our range of content genres and potential network partners. The launch of Argonon USA is another landmark for the group and we’re looking for talented companies in both the production and digital space to help us drive expansion across the continent.”

In addition to Leopard USA, Argonon is comprised of several production companies, including Bandicoot (ITV’s The Masked Singer); Leopard Pictures (BBC1′s Worzel); Britespark Films (Channel 4′s Dispatches); Windfall Films (Discovery’s Unearthed); and Like A Shot (Discovery’s Abandoned Engineering).

Argonon has offices in Liverpool, Glasgow and New York.