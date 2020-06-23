CuriosityStream, Doclight ink partnership for natural history docs

Factual media company CuriosityStream has struck a partnership with wildlife production company Doclights to bring 50 original natural history documentaries to SVOD and pay-TV services globally in 2020.

The first 10 world premiere titles will debut this summer, starting with Cheetah: Beating the Odds. The documentary (pictured), airing July 2, follows a cheetah raising her family on the Serengeti.

CuriosityStream will debut Hidden Australia July 9, which explores the region’s “hidden” tropical rainforests, snow-capped mountains, dry woodlands, giant wetlands, tropical reefs and “hostile” desert.

These Birds Were Made for Walking will premiere July 9 and delves into the world of flightless birds; while Jaguar: King of the Jungle, airing July 16, takes viewers to the world’s largest tropical rainforest in Brazil, where a jaguar patrols a home range of over 100 square kilometers.

Also premiering July 16 will be Magical Fjords, which takes viewers to these dramatic landscapes that host a “bounty of wildlife.”

CuriosityStream, meanwhile, will debut two documentaries on July 23: Meet the Meerkats, which focuses on a young female meerkat in the Namib desert; and Meet the Marsupials, which ventures to Australia to explore this “weird and wonderful mob of animals.”

Both Puma: The Ghost Cat, about the “elusive” puma which lives in the Chilean mountains, and Monkey Mayhem, which swings through the primate family tree to reveal the diversity of monkeys, air July 30.

Finally, CuriosityStream will premiere Sloth Bear: Birth of A Prince Aug. 6. The documentary tells the story of a cub sloth bear — an animal popularized by the character Baloo in The Jungle Book — discovering “what it takes to survive in the wilderness.”

“CuriosityStream is thrilled to continue our collaboration with Doclights which has produced viewer favorites including Wild Galapagos and Sharks of the Icy North,” said Rob Burk, head of content at CuriosityStream, in a statement. “Their trademark leading-edge production techniques invite you into the world of each magnificent species and make stunning natural habitats accessible to us all. We look forward to bringing CuriosityStream viewers around the world more of the high-quality, immersive natural history programming they crave.”